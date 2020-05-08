Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) will post $112.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $117.50 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $101.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $451.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $463.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $456.75 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $550,157. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 138.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 531,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 307.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 84,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

