Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post $44.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.41 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year sales of $182.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $187.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $187.60 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $194.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRET shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $59.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

