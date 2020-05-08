Zacks: Analysts Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. Donnelley Financial Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFIN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $234.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.12.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

