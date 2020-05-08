Zacks: Analysts Set $15.00 Price Target for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 82 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKO.B shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. 537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.40. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

