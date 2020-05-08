Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $43.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,082,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,707,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,294.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 637,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.