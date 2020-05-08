Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million.

CECE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 11.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

