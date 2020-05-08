Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce $145.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.99 million. Ducommun reported sales of $180.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $651.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.96 million to $651.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $672.55 million, with estimates ranging from $667.89 million to $677.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million.

DCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, with a total value of $508,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,749.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.