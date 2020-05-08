Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Intec Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the third quarter worth $96,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

