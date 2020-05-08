Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.62 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

CPB opened at $50.24 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

