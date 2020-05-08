Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will post sales of $9.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.03 billion and the highest is $9.61 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $34.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $34.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

NYSE EXC opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

