Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Owens-Illinois reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of OI stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

