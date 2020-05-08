Zacks: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 143 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

IBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of IBA stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3291 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.