Zacks: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $99.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 241 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

MGRC traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,377,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 90,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

