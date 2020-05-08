Zacks: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TFS Financial’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TFS Financial an industry rank of 173 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 208.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 335,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,719. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFS Financial (TFSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.