Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZLDSF stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Zalando has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $51.87.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.