ZB Market Cap Hits $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One ZB token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

