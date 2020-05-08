ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $111.31 million and approximately $39.38 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

