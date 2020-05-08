Zebi Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.02136672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00173923 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, DDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

