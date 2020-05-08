Zero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67,727.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $67,727.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00461192 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00100258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00056026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

