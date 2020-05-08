Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches Market Cap of $165,570.04

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $165,570.04 and $30,757.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.97 or 0.02136672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00173923 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

