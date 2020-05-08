Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Cfra cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

