Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

