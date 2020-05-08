Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU opened at $16.73 on Friday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

