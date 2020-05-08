Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Premier by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Premier by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Premier by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 559,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 253,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

PINC stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.52%. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

