Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

