Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of International Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 31.68%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBOC shares. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.