Zilla Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $265,695.56 and $5,316.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.02132149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00174347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00067007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

