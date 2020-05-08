Zillow Group’s (ZG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.05.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077,908 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 14,590,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,344,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,235,000 after acquiring an additional 463,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,750,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,965,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

