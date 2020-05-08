Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,857 shares of company stock worth $582,292. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.57 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

