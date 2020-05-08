Zipper Trading Down 9.9% This Week (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $655,931.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last week, Zipper has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000480 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Token Profile

Zipper is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

