Zoetis Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the topic of several other reports. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.56.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.92. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

