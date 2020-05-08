Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zogenix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zogenix by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

