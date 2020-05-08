ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 69.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $189,695.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00646862 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001835 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000743 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,856,206,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,856,206,793 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

