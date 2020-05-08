ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $184,714.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

