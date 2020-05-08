Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $8.25 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. 39,906,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,936,115. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 721,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 163,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

