$0.13 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MWA. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 689,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

