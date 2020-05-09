$0.16 EPS Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.23 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 671,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $218,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1,153.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

