-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atomera’s earnings. Atomera posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atomera will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atomera.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 83.13% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Atomera news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $28,965.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Atomera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atomera by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atomera during the first quarter worth $298,610,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atomera stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.60. 120,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,936. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atomera (ATOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.