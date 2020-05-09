$0.32 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEBO shares. ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

PEBO opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $442.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

