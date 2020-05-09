$0.39 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.29. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.86 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $904.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after buying an additional 114,196 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 96,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after buying an additional 66,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.