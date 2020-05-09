-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.83). SM Energy posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE:SM opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $389.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 5.82. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 854.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

