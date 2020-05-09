$0.71 EPS Expected for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

Paycom Software stock opened at $272.03 on Friday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

