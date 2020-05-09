$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.04. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,776. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.