0xcert (ZXC) Market Capitalization Tops $422,334.04

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $422,334.04 and $22,210.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.03518274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031502 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 489,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

