1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLWS opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.