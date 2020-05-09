$11.44 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $11.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.41 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $6.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $49.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $59.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.79 million, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $60.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

