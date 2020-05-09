$137.03 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report sales of $137.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.47 million to $142.90 million. Inphi posted sales of $86.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $563.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $585.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $675.72 million, with estimates ranging from $660.40 million to $694.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $110.78 on Friday. Inphi has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $246,785.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Inphi by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

