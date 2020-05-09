$148.53 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $148.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.50 million and the highest is $156.00 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $156.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $603.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.30 million to $629.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $586.73 million, with estimates ranging from $571.70 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

FFBC stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.27. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

