$151.31 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report $151.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.10 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $142.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $648.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $676.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $672.10 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $710.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,800,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,096,000 after purchasing an additional 328,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 2,763.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,077,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 1,039,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $11,338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

