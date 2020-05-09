$162.71 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post sales of $162.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.84 million to $164.70 million. HMS reported sales of $147.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $705.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $695.44 million to $709.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $752.81 million, with estimates ranging from $745.45 million to $761.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

HMSY opened at $28.38 on Friday. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 256,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HMS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

